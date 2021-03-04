RAVE to the fire department professionals who helped administer the vaccine at the Shoreline senior center. I was one of those lucky ones who got the first dose of vaccine. The whole process was well organized and professionally done, and on top of that, everyone was treated with kind words and big smiles shining through their thick masks. Rave also to the senior center staff who made this event so pleasant. The dining room tables were cheerfully adorned with little decorations and bags of goodies with water and napkins, which made our waiting time for the vaccine certificate so pleasant. I look forward to the second dose.

RANT AND RAVE Rant to health facilities that don’t have bathrooms accessible to patients. Rave to the kind employee who guided me to a bathroom through a maze into a different building on a different floor. No bathrooms, really?