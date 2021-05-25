RANT to all of the people who go through express lanes at the grocery store with more items than the limit. When a lane says 15, don’t look at the checker for an OK for you to go over the limit. Don’t give an excuse that you only have a few over or that the line is not as busy as the others. You don’t like it when people do this to you so don’t think rules don’t count for you. Use your manners and stop thinking you’re the only one in a hurry or that you are special.

RAVE to the local classical music radio station for playing lovely music 24/7. The music is calming at times, energizing at others and adds beauty to our everyday lives. It is accompanied by interesting historical information about the composers and pieces which increases one’s understanding of the compositions. The station also makes a point to play music composed or performed by people of color, which is much appreciated.