RAVE to the six Seattle police officers who dealt so empathetically with a woman in crisis in our neighborhood on Christmas Eve night. She had threatened to harm herself and they found her hiding in a parked car. Their professionalism in this difficult situation was exemplary and needs to be recognized.

RANT to missed deliveries. I know delivery drivers are working hard but some need improvement. When there is a call box right at a building door with an alternative number posted in case someone isn’t home, use it. Twice in the last week we have had packages requiring signatures go missing. We are notified by email that the package was delivered and left outside. One was an important medication and the other a Christmas gift. The delivery service will not take any responsibility. As a senior citizen I need competent deliveries.