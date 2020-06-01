RANT to the crowds at the Edmonds waterfront. I’ve been walking the waterfront during the shutdown and until the other day, I was encouraged that we will get out of the pandemic sooner than later. However, that impression was destroyed. Before that day, the vast majority of people walking were wearing masks. This time, the vast majority of people were not. I’m guessing nine in 10 had naked faces. We are talking about hundreds over the full length of the 1.5-mile waterfront. I had to walk in the parking lots and street to stay safe. Thanks selfish families. What a good way to teach your children to ignore the health of others.

RAVE to the ladies at the Greenwood post office. They always have a smile on their face and kind words to say. Thanks for making my weekly trips to mail masks to family and friends so enjoyable.