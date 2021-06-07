RANT to places with no addresses. Please place addresses on all buildings! There should be a citywide push to get the addresses posted in generally the same place and large enough to be read from the street.

RAVE to the South King County Fire Department for coming at 10 p.m. to rescue a trapped osprey in a tall fir tree. They had to climb 60 feet to reach and release the struggling bird caught in fish line.

RANT to cardboard waste and for the non-fragile hardware item I received from an online retailer that was packaged like a Russian doll. There was an outer cardboard box that had yet another cardboard box inside. Inside of the second box was the original box that actually contained the product. Such unnecessary waste. Contrast that with some shipments I’ve received that should have been more fully packaged due to their susceptibility for being damaged or soiled.