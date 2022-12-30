RANT AND RAVE Rant to the guy who threw a beer bottle at us while we were cleaning garbage from the roadside in Black Diamond. Rave to the older couple who drove onto the shoulder of Roberts Drive and pushed a $20 bill into my hand saying, “Thank you, we appreciate what you’re doing.”

RANT to grocery stores that advertise sale prices for the week in their flyers and don’t stock any extra product, so the shelf is empty of the item after the first day, and stays that way.

RANT AND RAVE Rant to the license-less driver who decided to drive anyway and crush my dad’s body as he loaded his car with groceries. Rave to the incredible staff at the Seattle hospital who managed to save him, put him back together and get him home for Christmas. We are forever grateful to you all.