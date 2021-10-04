RAVE to all those responsible for developing the Kraken Community Iceplex at Northgate! It is a beautiful facility and a wonderful addition to the entire community.

RANT to the people who buy a tool at a big box store, use it for their one time project and then stick the dirty tool back in the box and return it to the store. You may think you’re sticking it to the big box store, but the real victim is the next person who pays full price for a tool, only to find a used dirty thing in the box. And an even bigger rant to the store for putting the tool back on the shelf without looking at it and selling it at full price. (I’m talking about two particular big box stores and my “new” orbital sander and tile cutter.)