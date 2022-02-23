RANT to the many speed demons who need a refresher on the skiing/snowboarding code of conduct. I like to shred and go fast, too, but c’mon. Cutting two feet in front of someone, at double their speed on an open slope, is not avoiding other people. Be courteous and share the mountain!

RANT AND RAVE Rant to those who like to take up two seats on a bus or light rail. Rave to those who yield to seniors on buses.

RANT AND RAVE Rave to the housing providers of the city of Seattle. You have withstood the pandemic, providing housing to your residents whether or not they have been paying for their lease for over a year. Rant to those who still use the outdated term “landlord.” We need more people who are willing to provide housing in a very challenging Seattle environment.