RANT to the Port of Seattle, or whoever determines flight patterns to and from Sea-Tac Airport, for routing the nonstop roar of jetliners (no exaggeration) from north, south, east and west over Northeast Seattle neighborhoods and down the Seattle corridor over residential neighborhood after residential neighborhood until they arrive at Sea-Tac. The only time there is a break is when the wind blows from the north (which is rare). This is day in and day out. Why is the quality of life for people living here less important than the increasing air traffic arriving at Sea-Tac?

RAVE to the many drivers and other King County Metro staff who stepped up to provide shuttle buses and to direct passengers in a recent North End light-rail station shutdown. Don’t know what to say about a mechanical failure six months after opening, as well as occasional escalator closures, but human staff did great!