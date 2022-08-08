RANT to the motorists that park for 20-plus minutes in the passenger arrival lanes at Sea-Tac Airport, you are the reason the approach lanes are a parking lot for half a mile and back up the cellphone lot. Don’t arrive at the curb until your passenger is actually there to be picked up.

RAVE to the few local coffee shops who discourage single individuals from spreading out and taking over a four person table. They have realized these “campers” result in small groups of customers having no place to sit together.

RANT to myself for not fully controlling my harnessed and leashed dog on the Big Creek Trail. She behaved badly and disrupted a couple’s pleasant day with their leashed dog. Their dog was not physically hurt, but I was busy trying to get separation and wish there had been time for more than a fleeting apology.