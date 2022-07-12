RANT to the deplorable lack of care for the roundabout on the edge of the Ash Way Park & Ride. The center and medians are overgrown with weeds and vines for most of the year. Twice annually, a crew makes half an effort to clear the brush, but traditionally do an incomplete and messy job. Thousands of people ride buses through the area daily seeing the horrible conditions fostered by Snohomish County Public Works.

RAVE to the first responders who deal with the accidental and needless drownings that occur each summer at Lake Washington and other Puget Sound-area water bodies.

RANT AND RAVE Rave to those counties and agencies that provide discounts and tax breaks to seniors, and people who are low income, like reduced property taxes, energy savings and rebates, and lowered internet fees and utility costs. Rant to the people who don’t investigate and take advantage of them.