RANT to doctor’s offices that have you fill out all your medical information on line then have their staff ask the same questions and give you the same paperwork to fill out when you come to your appointment.

RAVE to the entire emergency room staff at my Kirkland hospital. Each one of them has been unfailingly caring, cheerful and helpful — no matter how busy the department may have been at the many times I was there.

RANT to the people who think they are special and can park in a spot not marked for parking. You can’t make your own space beyond the marked spaces. Thank you to all who obey the marked parking spaces.

RANT AND RAVE to Pier 62. I’m impressed and will rave about the events being scheduled for the community pier. Great diversity! My rant is the every-weekend heavy bass beat. Look up, it’s all condos around you!