RANT to restaurants that use a QR code to see the menu. I’ve encountered this three times, and twice the internet was so sketchy that I couldn’t bring up the menu. From now on, I’ll ask for a paper menu when I’m seated.

RAVE to the city of Bellevue for prompt action! I submitted an email request for branches to be trimmed away from obscuring a crosswalk signal. Not only did I receive a confirmation email with the work order number that evening, but by 8 a.m. the next morning, the signal was cleared of the branches.

RAVE to the lovely job Kirkland did reopening David E. Brink Park. It is enjoyed by many. Rant to the constant barrage of goose poop that covers all the concrete areas making it difficult to walk and severely detracting from the natural beauty.