RANT to the multiple local TV weather reporters who refuse to correctly pronounce one of the most important words they routinely use. The word is “temperature,” with four syllables, not “tempachoor.”

RAVE to our independent neighborhood blog that, in addition to keeping us informed, helps connect lost or stolen items to their owners.

RANT to a popular grocery store for not putting correct prices into their scanner databases. I am overcharged to the tune of $1-$25 99% of the time because the scanner is not programmed for the discount price as advertised for Advantage Card members, of which I am one. This appears to be scanner scamming.

RAVE to our local senior center for serving a wonderful St. Patrick’s Day lunch of Irish corned beef and all the trimmings. Delicious!