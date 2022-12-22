RANT to the diabetes medication (semaglutide) that has been in short supply and back-ordered for several months. No pharmacy in King County has this drug at this time. I have been waiting weeks to get my prescription filled yet this company continues to advertise on TV myriad times per day on almost every network. Stop advertising your drug if you don’t have any to give to patients!

RANT AND RAVE Rave to drivers who appropriately slow down for safety when coming upon a sea of flashing emergency lights. Rant to those who complain that this is the cause of traffic tie-ups. Shouldn’t people react when they can’t tell what they’re driving into? They aren’t just being “lookie-loos.” Tie-ups are caused by the incident, not people slowing for safety.