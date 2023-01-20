RANT to the health care conglomerate that allows life-altering test results to be posted on a patient’s online chart without a personal call from a physician first so that the patient could have results explained. Wouldn’t that be the compassionate and caring thing to do, instead of allowing the patient to stew and worry without all the information?

RAVE to Seattle Fire Station 24! Wearing only socks while walking on a slippery floor, I fell in the middle of the night and couldn’t get up. The medical crew arrived quickly and got me back on my feet. How embarrassing!

RANT to the driver who came into my lane to pass someone making a right turn, undeterred by a double yellow line or my approach. I guess rules don’t matter when it’s all about you and where you think you have to be.