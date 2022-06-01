RANT to the loud music — well after 11 p.m. — coming from the direction of Fishermen’s Terminal or the Ballard Locks. Is there a club down there? In past years, I could hear it during the summer when the windows were open, and not past 11. Now, I’m hearing it before midnight with the windows closed!

RANT AND RAVE Rave to a thrift store in Kent for having the coffee grinder I wanted for sale, saving me $47! Rant to the previous owner who didn’t clean the grinder before donating it. I scraped, brushed, wiped and washed it all away and now it works great!

RAVE to Devon out of the mayor’s office for all her efforts in organizing the Seattle neighborhood cleanup day volunteers. She was so responsive to Queen Anne community emails in helping with our logistics. Thank you for all your help!