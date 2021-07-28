RAVE to the staff at the Edmonds library; they are great (especially Jade). I needed help with my Kindle, and she had patience beyond belief! She took me through the steps, explaining everything and writing detailed instructions. I could not have done it without her! Many kudos.

RANT to people who think the lottery machines in supermarkets are their personal slot machines. Numerous times I have been behind someone who, after they buy their scratch tickets, do not leave the machine. They scratch their tickets, and if they won, will repeat their procedure. How about getting out of the way for people who just want to buy tickets and leave?

RAVE to Washington State Ferries crews who take the time to board people with mobility issues next to elevator access on request. I can leave the car and go up to the cabin deck to enjoy the gorgeous views. It is much appreciated!