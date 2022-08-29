RANT to Sound Transit for cutting train service south of Stadium Station on the weekend of Emerald City Comic Con. Hundreds of passengers were forced off a crowded train only to be put onto a packed train. No available seats for me, an obviously disabled passenger with a cane, forced to hang on for dear life to a strap while the train negotiated curves and hit the brakes. When you plan for service cuts, please first consult a calendar!

RAVE to Seattle Department of Transportation crews who were out in Rainier Beach giving Renton Avenue South a nice trim! It made such a difference walking to light rail today!

RANT to the four young men operating a ski boat in an unsafe manner south of the Interstate 90 bridge on Aug. 22. You were a danger to one another and to swimmers.