RANT to women’s clothing that has no pockets or shallow pockets not deep enough to hold a cellphone!

RAVE to drivers who signal well before their intended turn. Their signal before braking allows oncoming traffic or drivers behind to prepare for changing traffic flow. Their courtesy allows for safety and proactive driving.

RANT AND RAVE Rave to the staff and employees of Metro Parks Tacoma who were out at the crack of dawn July 5 clearing, cleaning and repairing Shuster Parkway and Dune Peninsula, a dirty and underappreciated job. A disgusted rant to the self-indulgent, self-centered people (you know who you are) who make the job difficult and necessary.

RANT to the Seattle Mariners for televising games on Apple TV+ and Facebook, which don’t show up on my old tube televisions. It’s bad enough I need cable to watch the games.