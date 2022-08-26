RANT to a lack of drinking fountains. It’s a sunny, 87-degree day at the spacious Edmonds Elementary School playground, where up to 30 small children are actively playing on the swings, slides and jungle gyms. Adults are also walking their dogs, playing catch and shooting baskets in the heat wave. The school buildings are locked up and there are no drinking fountains outside for these children and their parents and pets. This is no COVID issue. Please, Edmonds School District, do the right thing and install a drinking fountain outside at this otherwise awesome playground.

RAVE, huge kudos and much gratitude to the officers from the Seattle Fire and Police departments who responded to the arson fires at our house this week. Their quick response ensured minimal damage, their calm and thorough competence reassured us, and they caught the arsonist, who had set three additional fires, that night. We are fortunate to have these professionals in our city!