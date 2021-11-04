RANT to the cafés that have yet to reinstitute the use of ceramic plates and cups. This may have seemed a sensible provision in the earliest days of the pandemic, but now we know full well that you’re not going to get COVID-19 from touching a surface. If it’s safe enough for your customers to eat and drink unmasked inside your establishment, I promise you it’s safe to serve your food and beverages in containers that won’t end up in a landfill!

RANT AND RAVE Rant to the new bicycle lane separators on Delridge Way. Rave for keeping bikes safe from cars, rant for making it impossible for street sweepers to clean leaves. It’s a slippery muddy mess, which does not seem safe for bikes and drains.