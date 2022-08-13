RANT to the movie theater in downtown Edmonds. We attended a showing of “Elvis” on a busy Monday evening during the recent heat wave. The theater was stifling and had to be at least 85 degrees or more during the more than 2½-hour movie. When I mentioned this to the staff member at the door as I left, he revealed that their air conditioning stopped working three days ago. I feel that this situation should have been made known to the patrons at the ticket booth on the way in.

RAVE to those who test positive for coronavirus, yet have only minor or no symptoms, and then self-isolate so they don’t spread it. You are saving lives.

RANT to pharmacies and pharmaceutical companies for refusing to recycle empty prescription bottles that are perfectly clean with the labels removed. They could probably be used dozens more times.