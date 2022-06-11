RANT to Google Maps for posting the Highway 99 tunnel as a 60 mph zone. The overhead signs never show higher than 45 mph.
RAVE to our neighbor who places a large American flag in front of every house on the block for patriotic national holidays. It adds to the meaning of the day, and I love it!
RANT to the local weathercasters who talk so fast that my senior ears have a hard time understanding them.
RAVE to the facilities staff at Villa Academy for finding my prescription glasses lost over a holiday weekend’s soccer scrimmage. Glasses found are good as new!
RANT to the driver of the truck who tailgated me when I drove at the 20 mph speed limit through a Seattle residential area. Then he passed me at a speed in excess of the 25 mph speed limit when we entered an arterial street.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.