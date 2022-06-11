RANT to Google Maps for posting the Highway 99 tunnel as a 60 mph zone. The overhead signs never show higher than 45 mph.

RAVE to our neighbor who places a large American flag in front of every house on the block for patriotic national holidays. It adds to the meaning of the day, and I love it!

RANT to the local weathercasters who talk so fast that my senior ears have a hard time understanding them.

RAVE to the facilities staff at Villa Academy for finding my prescription glasses lost over a holiday weekend’s soccer scrimmage. Glasses found are good as new!

RANT to the driver of the truck who tailgated me when I drove at the 20 mph speed limit through a Seattle residential area. Then he passed me at a speed in excess of the 25 mph speed limit when we entered an arterial street.