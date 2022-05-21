RANT to drivers who don’t know or care that Washington state law prohibits turning when the signal is a red arrow. You should not turn to the direction of the red arrow (with few exceptions involving one way streets). Stop beeping at me while I lawfully wait for the signal to change!

RAVE to Eboyne at the Rainier Valley Square Safeway for her skilled and compassionate multitasking. While continuing to check out customers, she showed a senior citizen (my spouse) how to install and use the store’s app on her phone so she could take advantage of the sale prices.

RANT to banks. It seems like no matter if you are the tenth in line or the third to cash a check, there is always just one teller. Solution: Train the suits that are just walking around or sitting in an empty office on how to become bank tellers to relieve pressure on the only one there and to get the rest of us out the door in a timely manner!