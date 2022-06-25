RANT to friends who drive friends to activities on a regular basis. We would really appreciate the passenger’s help paying for the $5.50-a-gallon gasoline.

RAVE to the high school music program graduates who, when one of their friends couldn’t go to graduation, threw him a minigraduation. They wore all their gear, proceeded into the commons, turned their tassels and threw their caps and had a miniband play. That is why we love band kids.

RANT to Woodland Park Zoo for deciding that you could no longer bring food to ZooTunes. While the zoo makes additional money, food costs were prohibitive for a family. Meals were $20-$25 per person with a soft drink. The lines were horrendous. It totally killed the picnic vibe that the concerts used to have, not to mention blowing our budget.