RANT to companies and organizations that send out “free gifts” and then request that people send donations to the shipper. My worst “free” item is a calendar. I have received enough “free” calendars that I could hang two in every room in the house and still not be satisfied with any theme. I receive offers for many “free” gifts and generally there is a string or rope attached. Please ask me if I would like a “free” gift before you send it.

RAVE to Pacific Northwest Ballet for offering a sensory-friendly matinee performance of “The Nutcracker.” These types of performances provide many families a rare opportunity to enjoy a show without fear of their child with special needs disturbing others. Thanks to PNB for providing a welcoming and inclusive environment for all!