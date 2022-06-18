RANT to the grocery store that sold me four boxes of my favorite crackers on June 10, with an expiration date of June 27. An even bigger rant to me for not checking the expiration date!

RAVE to Diamond Dave, a cook in a Queen Anne bar. My mom lives nearby and she loves their tacos. While she is unable to make it over there, Dave is very accommodating with crafting her to-go order and he usually puts a nice note on the outside wrapper. It is a small and meaningful gesture that means a lot to her and me.

RAVE to the person who found my small floral purse near the Swedish Medical Center emergency room. In my haste to go inside, it was dropped. This kind person found it and returned it to my residence. Thanks for making this 91-year-old’s day brighter.