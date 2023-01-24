RANT to the drivers who throw cans, bottles, cups and bags out in the roads. This is YOUR city, let’s try to be proud of the clean streets.

RAVE to a good Samaritan. A note of gratitude to the customer in a Lynnwood fabric store who overheard me asking for directions to the mall and offered to let me trail her through the construction reroute. Such an act of kindness.

RANT to delivery truck drivers who park illegally right in front of a stop sign, so it cannot be seen by other vehicles. Someday someone is going to be hit, or there will be a bad vehicle accident because the view of the stop sign is completely blocked. It’s dangerous and happened to me twice recently.