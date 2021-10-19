RAVE to the Senior Regional Reduced Fare Orca card. It’s a wonderful service and customer service is the greatest! Thank you, City of Seattle, for providing it.

RANT to Bellevue candidates and others running for office for school board. Please remove your signs. They have been up for months. Don’t we teach our kids to clean up after themselves? Please lead by example.

RANT AND RAVE Rant to pedestrians who approach crosswalks and stand at the lip of the sidewalk, looking down at their phones, without an intention of crossing. If you want to send that email or read that tweet, please step back a few paces; if you want to cross, please look alert and focused and go for it! Rave to all the folks in cars that stop for pedestrians at every intersection including unmarked ones because it’s not only kind, it’s also the law!