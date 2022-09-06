RANT to pedestrians who think that simply approaching an intersection gives them the right of way. It is your right of way when you are in the intersection but not walking toward it or thinking about it or staring at your phone while standing on the sidewalk. You have a responsibility to communicate with drivers; we can’t read your minds. Also, if a vehicle is in the intersection before you, you need to allow it to exit the intersection — we can’t stop on a dime. Pay attention. Your life depends upon it.

RAVE to the tiny percentage, “virtually none,” according to a Washington Park Arboretum maintenance worker, of adult bicycle riders who manage to divest themselves of their sense of entitlement for the one to two minutes it takes to dismount, per the signs posted at both ends of the Lake Washington Boulevard pedestrian overpass from the Arboretum, and walk across.