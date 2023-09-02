RANT to streaming shows and movies with such dark scenes that you can’t possibly see what’s happening on a TV, smartphone or computer. Especially aggravating are those where the scene is essential to the story, as you can tell from the dialogue (when you can hear it — another gripe!). Since fewer people go to theaters these days, you’d think the producers of these shows would try to make them more accessible to the majority of folks who watch them at home!

RAVE to the kind person who escorted me to the 10 p.m. Bainbridge ferry the other day. I’m an old guy who was toting a heavy bag while using a cane for balance. The light rail dropped me off at Pioneer Square after dark and I was a little nervous walking in that part of town. You were my guardian angel, thank you.