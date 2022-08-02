RANT to the driver who tried to make an illegal left turn from northbound Martin Luther King Jr. Way South at South Dawson Street and was trapped on the median by the southbound car traffic. The light rail train runs on this median. Others have tried making this turn and were hit. You were lucky no trains were coming.

RAVE to the Seattle Department of Transportation for their yearly repainting of the road stripes. Come fall, with all the rain and reflections from headlights, having bright white and yellow striping keeps us safe!

RANT to the bicyclist who I saw run the stop sign at the Burke-Gilman Trail intersection with 30th Avenue Northeast near University Village and holler “STOP!” at some driver who was already halfway through. Her loud mouth was about 18 inches from my (pedestrian) ear. So rude.