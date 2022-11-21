RANT to online banking. My bank has recently reformatted (unannounced) their online statements, eliminating the balance column on the right side. This column is key to tracking your (my) available funds to avoid overdraft fees.

RANT AND RAVE Rave to those who sing the national anthem at special events. Rant to those who distort the anthem by warbling on every syllable and singing sooo slowly!

RAVE to the kind, thoughtful girl at a grocery store in Duvall on Friday. This 89-year-old retired teacher let her and her younger brother go ahead of me in a crowded checkout line. She left a much-appreciated gift with the clerk to help me with my grocery bill. That kindness made my day. Thank you, young lady.