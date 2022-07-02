RANT to the doughnut shop in Green Lake, a bar on Capitol Hill and numerous other businesses that refuse to accept cash. This is just abject discrimination against the homeless, the unbanked, the bankrupt, the recently-out-of-jail and other people living on the financial margins (including their children). Shame on these businesses. Shame also on the lawmakers who let them do this.

RANT AND RAVE to the city of Bellevue. Rave for enhancing several crosswalks up and down Forest Drive Southeast making it easier for pedestrians to cross what can be a busy street. Rant for not taking a couple of extra shovelfuls of asphalt to fill the big pothole which is literally 2 feet from one of the intersections that were repaved as part of this project.