RANT AND RAVE Rave to a driver in the carpool lane on the First Avenue South Bridge yesterday. You were one out of 27 cars that had more than one person in it. I was bored in traffic and counting the cars whizzing past me that were using the lane illegally. Rant to the other 26 cars with only one passenger!

RANT to vandals who deface or damage public art. What inner demons they must be dealing with to be compelled to destroy objects intended to inspire and entertain.

RANT AND RAVE Rave to new access to Sea-Tac through the Northgate light-rail station for North End-ers! Rant to the lack of signage for drivers trying to pick up passengers. It was a nightmare trying to find the pickup lane in the dark.

RANT to Republic Services in North Bend and unincorporated areas for missing multiple weeks of pickups, not crediting customers and now raising prices.