RANT to the streetlight engineering department for their inadequate response to an outage of street lamp over a bus stop on busy street. It was reported nearly a month ago and when I called to check on status I was told there is a backlog and it will get repaired when they can get to it. This is a danger to anyone waiting for a bus at night as well as pedestrians.

RAVE to Andrew at a Redmond pharmacy. Recently, I was helping my mom fill out some very complex government forms, that required much digging. One question alone asked for the total amount spent on prescription drugs in one year. Andrew cheerfully ran a report for my mom within 10 minutes, on a Saturday! He saved the day and we were delighted with his great customer service!