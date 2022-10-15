RANT to people who blame wildfire smoke on the firefighters working to control the fires. These people put their lives on the line every day, doing a job that few can or will do. Their dedication to this dangerous work is remarkable. If you need to place blame, how about careless people that start wildfires, or unfettered fossil fuel consumption that has caused global warming. Kudos and thanks to our firefighters.

RAVE to the burger restaurant near University Village. They always have such stunning, well-tended flower beds out front. The extra effort and money spent on them are very much appreciated!

RANT to charities that send me greeting cards. I support a few charities and a few environmental organizations and they all send greeting cards as a thank you. I have enough greeting cards to last until 2070. Please use those resources you spend on greeting cards for your constituents. Thank you.