RANT to the Mariners for their “clear bag only” policy. If fans permit security to look through a bag to screen out weapons or alcohol, that should be sufficient. As it is, enforcement forces people to go a block away to pay an extortionate $10 for a storage locker.

RAVE to the person who found my wallet on the Mountains to Sound Trail and returned it fully intact to my home in Seattle. Thanks for being a good neighbor, stranger!

RAVE to the Harborview coronavirus testing clinic for going above and beyond when, after walking away after my test, I realized that one of my hearing aids had fallen out in the tangle of mask, glasses and hearing aids. Between patients, the staff came out to help me look — even emptying a garbage can to sift through the tissues to look for it. I’d given up and left when my phone rang — they’d found it!