RANT to the fact that there has been absolutely NO ONE working on the West Seattle Bridge for over half a year, while over 80,000 residents are stranded in endless traffic backups trying to get in and out of their community.

RANT AND RAVE Rave to the Seattle-area drivers who actually stop at stop signs at intersections. It is greatly appreciated. Rant to the surprisingly large number of drivers who either roll through or just go on past the stop signs. I have seen the surprised look on many drivers when they see me coming. It is unnerving, and I admit I am a more alert driver because of it. It is not only illegal but also dangerous, so please take an extra second or two to actually stop and look before you go through the stop signs. It won’t kill you … not stopping might.