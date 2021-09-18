RANT to the downtown bike lanes that are slow. Stop every other block for the cars’ left-turn phase. I ride in the general traffic lanes. I need to go places.

RAVE to the person who found my wallet near the Green Lake bathroom next to the Green Lake Small Craft Center and turned it in to the center, and rave to the staff at the center who called my son to let him know my wallet was there. It restores my faith in basic honesty and kindness!

RANT to the drivers who have not yet accepted that the new speed limit on a majority of Seattle’s streets is now 25 mph. Please slow down, calm down and stop tailgating those of us who are doing our best to adjust. I have had to pull over and let cars pass numerous times on Sand Point Way.