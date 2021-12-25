RAVE to the staff and crew at Coulon Park for the amazing work they do keeping the park lovely. So clean and well-kept, it is a delight to see.
RANT to parking tickets. I paid for two hours and ended up being 20 minutes late. Received a $66 ticket. Really? How about a grace period or 24 hours to pay the extra time needed? But $66? I could see it if I hadn’t paid at all. If there is a more despised company in Seattle, I’d like to know who.
RANT AND RAVE Rave to the young employee at Domino’s who rushed to my car after it was T-boned by a larger vehicle to ask how I was doing. Rant to the young driver of the other vehicle who, when I asked how she was doing, chastised me for not asking her sooner after she hit me.
