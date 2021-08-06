RANT to the IRS! They have been able to distribute millions of stimulus or child tax credit checks, but they can’t process my $2,000 refund. They have confirmed receiving the return three months ago, but they are delaying my refund without any explanation. When I finally talk to someone (a feat in itself), they simply say they will get to unprocessed returns when they can. C’mon folks, these are funds I loaned to you, the United States government. Have some respect for the taxpaying public!

RANT AND RAVE Rant to me for not checking my book order until it was on its way from Texas to Georgia to Nevada to Seattle. I had written 216 for my street address instead of 816. Rave to the mail deliverers and sorters in the Des Moines post office who understood my plea, caught the package and delivered it to me!