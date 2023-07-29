RAVE to my thoughtful late father, who handed me a packet of heirloom variety lettuce seeds shortly before he passed away 14 years ago. I came across the packet a couple of weeks ago in the back of a drawer and planted them. They sprouted this week.

RANT to campers who take over campsites. We were camping in the Wenatchee National Forest when a very large family reunion camped around us. It was fine until they blared their music all day/evening from 7:15 a.m. to 1:30 a.m. We moved to another area after two days of this going on. We go camping to enjoy the natural beauty and sounds in the forest.

RAVE to whoever found my wallet on a Metro bus and added $60 before turning it over to lost and found. You turned a bad day into feeling like I won the lottery. Thank you!