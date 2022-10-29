RAVE to my determined sister-in-law and thoughtful neighbors who helped return my cat, Holly, after she pulled off a Houdini escape and went on the lam for three weeks! Special thanks to Ed and Ellen for hosting cat traps and to all the others who called in sightings of potential matches. This is one reason Phinney Ridge is such a great neighborhood.

RANT to poor air quality. I was just getting able to breathe again after our poor air from the wildfires and with the cool, damp weather, people started burning in their woodstoves, fireplaces and fire pits.

RAVE to the WSDOT incident-response worker on Interstate 5 in Tukwila for helping when several vehicles had severe tire damage due to sharp debris on the freeway! He helped me remove my tire, get out the spare and put it on! Thanks from this almost-68-year-old!