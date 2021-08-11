RAVE to the wonderful musicians of the Alley Band of Loyal Heights. For more than a year, they have succeeded in their mission to bring joy and hope to those of us lucky enough to hear their traffic circle concerts. Thank you!

RANT to restaurants who automatically bring water to a table without asking if anyone wants it. We need to start thinking about conserving as much as we can. Most of it gets tossed out and the ice, water and water to wash the untouched glasses is all for nothing. If customers want water, they will say so.

RAVE to the crew that cleaned up Northeast Queen Anne Greenbelt. I was overjoyed to see the bags and bags of trash hauled out of the greenbelt on Aurora. I’ve been trying to get the city to clean it for years. Thank you to whoever took on this mammoth task.