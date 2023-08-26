RAVE to Seattle Public Utilities. Someone dumped garbage in front of my house. I went on SPU’s website and posted the issue. Bam! Three days later, the garbage was gone. In the interim, they sent constant updates on the cleanup status. A city agency that is efficient and helpful. Who knew?

RANT to property owners who put out “Be Polite, No Peeing” signs on city-owned parking strips. As a conscientious dog owner, I try to prevent my dog from peeing/pooping on your actual property, and I always pick up their waste. But in a city, it is impossible to prevent dogs from peeing and pooping everywhere and it is not your right to police city property — even if you’ve planted there. It is abusive to our animals to not walk and exercise them and they have to go somewhere!