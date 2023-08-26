RAVE to Seattle Public Utilities. Someone dumped garbage in front of my house. I went on SPU’s website and posted the issue. Bam! Three days later, the garbage was gone. In the interim, they sent constant updates on the cleanup status. A city agency that is efficient and helpful. Who knew?
RANT to property owners who put out “Be Polite, No Peeing” signs on city-owned parking strips. As a conscientious dog owner, I try to prevent my dog from peeing/pooping on your actual property, and I always pick up their waste. But in a city, it is impossible to prevent dogs from peeing and pooping everywhere and it is not your right to police city property — even if you’ve planted there. It is abusive to our animals to not walk and exercise them and they have to go somewhere!
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.