RAVE to the fabulous Varsity Inn on North 34th Street for helping to celebrate my friend’s birthday on Sept. 4. A birthday candle in a tomato, blow-up toys and a full chorus of happy birthday from the socially distanced customers. Plus the usual delicious breakfast.

RANT to those who ignorantly assume those without masks are defying the law and that stores should deny them entrance. A dear friend has extremely severe medical conditions prohibiting her from wearing a mask. She carries a doctor’s statement declaring such. She isn’t required to explain her condition to you, a stranger.

RANT AND RAVE Rant to Seattle for not doing a better job of cleaning up the trash that litters Third Avenue downtown. Rave to the locals who still venture downtown to shop or eat and support our local businesses.