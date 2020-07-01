RAVE to the bartender at the Marysville Blazing Onion. Our group had been laid off and it was our last day. With the pandemic, we couldn’t go out as a group so I stopped by for lunch on my own. Without meaning to, a few tears came. When I put my card out to pay he said lunch was on him. A very thoughtful and kind gesture.

RANT AND RAVE Rant to the people who leave their trash on the beach and stairs at Alki. Rant also to the trash cans on the “restaurant side” of the street with no tops so the birds get to the trash and spread it around. Rave to the occasional walker we see with tools to pick up said trash and make it look so much nicer. I know the Parks Department tries, but it’s awful first thing in the mornings after the evening crowds.