RANT AND RAVE Rant to the two ride-share drivers who committed to picking me up, then canceled my 4-mile ride request 15 minutes later, turning my 4-minute wait into a 45-minute wait. Rave to the third driver who showed up 5 minutes after accepting my ride request for the same ride. They got a generous tip!

RAVE to the young person who offered to carry a sack to a building where my friend has a broken arm. They were back from jogging and saw me (a 79-year-old woman) with a bag I was dragging to my friend. They were friendly and offered to help. It was much appreciated.

RANT to drivers who are unaware or don’t care that by law, the left-hand lane is a passing lane only. You cause traffic to bunch up and are a safety hazard as cars try to get around you on I-90 over Snoqualmie Pass. Move over!